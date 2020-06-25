153 Elysian Way NW

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rare Buckhead 2 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom Town Home for Rent, Available NOW! - Classic two story townhome with two large masters suites upstairs, each with private bath. This gated community has 24 hour manned security, Cross Creek 18 hole par 3 golf course, lighted tennis and multiple pools. In one of the best intown neighborhoods in Atlanta, residents have enjoyed the location, over 100 acres of property and the on site cafe and fitness center for many years. Only minutes from a brand new Publix and I-75. Available for an immediate move in. Contact Matt at (770) 846-6962 or Matt@goldinservice.com for additional information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2325040)