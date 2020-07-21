All apartments in Atlanta
1525 Gilstrap Lane North West

1525 Gilstrap Lane NW · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Gilstrap Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom Craftsman Style home in the sought after Dupont Commons Active Community.Enjoy the pleasures of the Community Pool, Playground, Fitness Center, and Large Open Parks! Close to Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown. Hardwood floors, beautiful stained cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, along with tons of upgrades. Nice size open living room with high ceilings, breakfast room, and separate dining room. Master located on the main level and 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs with another full bathroom. Huge loft space big enough for an office. Plenty of walk in closets great for storage. Beautiful Rocking chair porch cute as a button with white picketed fence. This is a fantastic area and will move fast. Termite, Trash, and HOA fees Included!! This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have any available units?
1525 Gilstrap Lane North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have?
Some of 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Gilstrap Lane North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West offer parking?
No, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have a pool?
Yes, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West has a pool.
Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have accessible units?
No, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Gilstrap Lane North West does not have units with dishwashers.
