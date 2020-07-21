1525 Gilstrap Lane North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom Craftsman Style home in the sought after Dupont Commons Active Community.Enjoy the pleasures of the Community Pool, Playground, Fitness Center, and Large Open Parks! Close to Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown. Hardwood floors, beautiful stained cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, along with tons of upgrades. Nice size open living room with high ceilings, breakfast room, and separate dining room. Master located on the main level and 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs with another full bathroom. Huge loft space big enough for an office. Plenty of walk in closets great for storage. Beautiful Rocking chair porch cute as a button with white picketed fence. This is a fantastic area and will move fast. Termite, Trash, and HOA fees Included!! This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!