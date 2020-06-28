All apartments in Atlanta
1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest

1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Move-in ready, charming 3BR 2BA home features freshly painted home with hardwood flooring throughout, built-in bookcases, kitchen and add'l DR pantry, laundry closet with W/D hookups and nice sized bedrooms. Hurry this home won't last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1930

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,440.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Stokes Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
