1501 Stone Gate Ln Se

Amenities
Condo Stats:
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, 702 sq. ft.
open concept kitchen living room area with vaulted ceilings
hardwood floors throughout living space, new (less than 2 years old) carpet in back bedroom
kitchen as granite counter tops
ceiling fans in each room
totally renovated bathroom with large shower
all appliances included (dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, stacked washer/dryer)
attic storage space
back patio
end unit, ideal for privacy
gated community
onsite pool
1 reserved parking spot and ample guest parking
Neighborhood Stats:
condo is located in the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta (historic residential neighborhood)
quick access to Interstate 20 and less than 5 miles to downtown Atlanta
walking distance to three beautiful parks (Coan Park .5 miles, Kirkwood Urban Forest .5 miles, and Gilliam park .7 miles)
1 mile to downtown Kirkwood that has restaurants, bars, shops (easily walk-able with nice sidewalks)
Less than two miles to the Edgewood shopping center (Kroger, Target, Lowes, etc.)
2 miles to the Atlanta Beltline pedestrian pathway that connects throughout Atlanta and to Piedmont Park
We are asking for $1350/month:
that includes: rent, water, trash and recycling service
tenant is responsible for: cable/internet, power and securing renters insurance (and just for reference our power bill averages around $85/month b/c the HVAC unit is only a few years old so it is really efficient)