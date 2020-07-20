All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

1501 Stone Gate Ln Se

1501 Stone Gate Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Stone Gate Ln SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Condo Stats:
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, 702 sq. ft.
open concept kitchen living room area with vaulted ceilings
hardwood floors throughout living space, new (less than 2 years old) carpet in back bedroom
kitchen as granite counter tops
ceiling fans in each room
totally renovated bathroom with large shower
all appliances included (dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, stacked washer/dryer)
attic storage space
back patio
end unit, ideal for privacy
gated community
onsite pool
1 reserved parking spot and ample guest parking
Neighborhood Stats:
condo is located in the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta (historic residential neighborhood)
quick access to Interstate 20 and less than 5 miles to downtown Atlanta
walking distance to three beautiful parks (Coan Park .5 miles, Kirkwood Urban Forest .5 miles, and Gilliam park .7 miles)
1 mile to downtown Kirkwood that has restaurants, bars, shops (easily walk-able with nice sidewalks)
Less than two miles to the Edgewood shopping center (Kroger, Target, Lowes, etc.)
2 miles to the Atlanta Beltline pedestrian pathway that connects throughout Atlanta and to Piedmont Park
We are asking for $1350/month:
that includes: rent, water, trash and recycling service
tenant is responsible for: cable/internet, power and securing renters insurance (and just for reference our power bill averages around $85/month b/c the HVAC unit is only a few years old so it is really efficient)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

