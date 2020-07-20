1501 Stone Gate Ln Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Condo Stats:

2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, 702 sq. ft.

open concept kitchen living room area with vaulted ceilings

hardwood floors throughout living space, new (less than 2 years old) carpet in back bedroom

kitchen as granite counter tops

ceiling fans in each room

totally renovated bathroom with large shower

all appliances included (dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, stacked washer/dryer)

attic storage space

back patio

end unit, ideal for privacy

gated community

onsite pool

1 reserved parking spot and ample guest parking

Neighborhood Stats:

condo is located in the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta (historic residential neighborhood)

quick access to Interstate 20 and less than 5 miles to downtown Atlanta

walking distance to three beautiful parks (Coan Park .5 miles, Kirkwood Urban Forest .5 miles, and Gilliam park .7 miles)

1 mile to downtown Kirkwood that has restaurants, bars, shops (easily walk-able with nice sidewalks)

Less than two miles to the Edgewood shopping center (Kroger, Target, Lowes, etc.)

2 miles to the Atlanta Beltline pedestrian pathway that connects throughout Atlanta and to Piedmont Park

We are asking for $1350/month:

that includes: rent, water, trash and recycling service

tenant is responsible for: cable/internet, power and securing renters insurance (and just for reference our power bill averages around $85/month b/c the HVAC unit is only a few years old so it is really efficient)