150 Richmond St SE

Absolutely immaculate and the best in-town location! 3 bedroom/1 bath Rental Home (Ranch-style with large rocking chair front porch) is within walking distance to GSU Stadium! It has been updated with stainless steel appliances (fridge & dishwasher)and granite countertops. It features beautiful dark wood flooring throughout, upgraded tile in bath and kitchen, full-size Washer/Dryer, built-in security doors, great front and back yards, AND a private driveway. You will really enjoy the huge Southern Rocking Chair Front Porch. This great home sits in a wonderful "sidewalk" neighborhood with street lights in the heart of the city! It is also Handicap accessible with a side ramp into the kitchen. More nearby: GSU students can walk to Blue lot and bus to campus. The new development at Turner field is also within walking distance. Just a short hop to Grant Park! Schedule a self-tour at https://Rently.com or call (770) 691-0303 (schedule via call or web)

The Application for this unit is on the website: https://pmigwinnett.com