Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Richmond St SE

150 Richmond St SE · No Longer Available
Location

150 Richmond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely immaculate and the best in-town location! 3 bedroom/1 bath Rental Home (Ranch-style with large rocking chair front porch) is within walking distance to GSU Stadium! It has been updated with stainless steel appliances (fridge & dishwasher)and granite countertops. It features beautiful dark wood flooring throughout, upgraded tile in bath and kitchen, full-size Washer/Dryer, built-in security doors, great front and back yards, AND a private driveway. You will really enjoy the huge Southern Rocking Chair Front Porch. This great home sits in a wonderful "sidewalk" neighborhood with street lights in the heart of the city! It is also Handicap accessible with a side ramp into the kitchen. More nearby: GSU students can walk to Blue lot and bus to campus. The new development at Turner field is also within walking distance. Just a short hop to Grant Park! Schedule a self-tour at https://Rently.com or call (770) 691-0303 (schedule via call or web)
The Application for this unit is on the website: https://pmigwinnett.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Richmond St SE have any available units?
150 Richmond St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Richmond St SE have?
Some of 150 Richmond St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Richmond St SE currently offering any rent specials?
150 Richmond St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Richmond St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE is pet friendly.
Does 150 Richmond St SE offer parking?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE does offer parking.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have a pool?
No, 150 Richmond St SE does not have a pool.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE has accessible units.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE has units with dishwashers.
