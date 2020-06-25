All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1477 Kenwood Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1477 Kenwood Ave NW
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

1477 Kenwood Ave NW

1477 Kenwood Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Loring Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1477 Kenwood Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ultra Modern Bungalow in Buckhead/Midtown Atlanta - Property Id: 112842

Sorry no vouchers, Housing Choice. 1 mile to Peachtree Rd with Midtown and Buckhead 3 minutes away with all the restaurants, services, shopping and now even Whole Foods at your finger tips. Great neighborhood 1 mile to 75 and 2 blocks to Northside Dr. We have our own park and pond.
This is the first major renovation for this 1940 bungalow which is bright with 5 skylights, vaulted ceilings and a large backyard. The kitchen was gutted and tripled in size with a breakfast bar with exotic granite added. There are new stainless steel appliances, a disposal, modern faucet and washer dryer connections. There is central heat and air & beautiful tiled plank used for the flooring in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Subway tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel shelving new vanity and faucet in the main bathroom. There is a 1/2 bathroom off one of the bedrooms which
. Side yard fenced in. Cross beams in LR.
Pet deposit to be determined. Tenant pays gas, electric &water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/112842p
Property Id 112842

(RLNE5286966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have any available units?
1477 Kenwood Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have?
Some of 1477 Kenwood Ave NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Kenwood Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Kenwood Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Kenwood Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Kenwood Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 Kenwood Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus