Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Beautiful remodeled home in Kirkwood!! Schools, parks and restaurants all within walking distance! The entire lower level is the master suite with laundry room and walk in-closet. Main level has 2br and a shared bath, sunroom with large deck, and kitchen with all brand new appliances. Large fenced in back yard and back deck are perfect for entertaining.