1462 North Avenue NE

BEST location in all of Candler Park. Chef's kitchen with granite and stainless finishes, and an adjoining breakfast room area, opens to a great room area with combined living and dining rooms that open onto a deck for grilling and outside dining. Upstairs are the Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms w Jack&Jill bath. Ground level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, office, loads of storage & 2-car garage access. Mary Lin Elem, Inman Middle and Grady High are all accessible by foot (Mary LIn is 50 yards away) or bike by the PATH and Atlanta Beltline.