Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1462 North Avenue NE

1462 North Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1462 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEST location in all of Candler Park. Chef's kitchen with granite and stainless finishes, and an adjoining breakfast room area, opens to a great room area with combined living and dining rooms that open onto a deck for grilling and outside dining. Upstairs are the Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms w Jack&Jill bath. Ground level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, office, loads of storage & 2-car garage access. Mary Lin Elem, Inman Middle and Grady High are all accessible by foot (Mary LIn is 50 yards away) or bike by the PATH and Atlanta Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 North Avenue NE have any available units?
1462 North Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 North Avenue NE have?
Some of 1462 North Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 North Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1462 North Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 North Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1462 North Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 North Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
