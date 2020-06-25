All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1462 Belmont

1462 Belmont Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Belmont Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home
Meticulously rehab'd with fresh paint inside and out
Beautiful hardwood flooring
Good sized rooms
Over-sized kitchen with an adjoining full dining area.
Backyard is gated with a private driveway.
Neighborhood is minutes from the Lakewood Amphitheater, downtown Atlanta, Turner Field and has easy access to the Interstate.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Belmont have any available units?
1462 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1462 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1462 Belmont offer parking?
No, 1462 Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 1462 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Belmont have a pool?
No, 1462 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1462 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1462 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Belmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 Belmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 Belmont does not have units with air conditioning.
