1462 Belmont

Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home
Meticulously rehab'd with fresh paint inside and out
Beautiful hardwood flooring
Good sized rooms
Over-sized kitchen with an adjoining full dining area.
Backyard is gated with a private driveway.
Neighborhood is minutes from the Lakewood Amphitheater, downtown Atlanta, Turner Field and has easy access to the Interstate.
Call Today!
Apply Now!
Also visit our website www.onesourceatlanta.com for more details and our application requirements!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4866455)