Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1448 Eason Street Northwest
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

1448 Eason Street Northwest

1448 Eason Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Eason Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just fifteen minutes from Atlantic station and west of downtown, this spacious single family home has a massive kitchen perfect for entertaining, as well as brand new carpets. Only a ten minute commute to downtown Atlanta, and less than a ten minute walk to Mosley park, its perfect for families and couples.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have any available units?
1448 Eason Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1448 Eason Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Eason Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Eason Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Eason Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Eason Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Eason Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

