1446 Macklone Street NE

****BRAND NEW 2BR/2BA LISTING IN BEAUTIFUL EDGEWOOD!!!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG!!!**** - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!!



This lovely NEWLY RENOVATED 2br/2ba home has a perfect roommate floor plan. Situated in a great Edgewood area located near EVERYTHING, you will be within minutes of downtown, MARTA, Atlanta sports attractions, entertainment, shopping, hospitals and schools!! The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with large windows allowing for some great natural light! The living room leads to the open, galley style kitchen, which has been renovated with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Leave your vacuum cleaner behind, because this home has NO CARPET anywhere!!!! The beautiful, modern, grey floors have been installed throughout this entire home!! Stay secure with a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Don't hesitate...contact us today!!!



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go SUPER FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



