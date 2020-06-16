All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1446 Macklone Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1446 Macklone Street NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

1446 Macklone Street NE

1446 Macklone Street Northeast · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1446 Macklone Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1446 Macklone Street NE · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW 2BR/2BA LISTING IN BEAUTIFUL EDGEWOOD!!!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG!!!**** - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!!

This lovely NEWLY RENOVATED 2br/2ba home has a perfect roommate floor plan. Situated in a great Edgewood area located near EVERYTHING, you will be within minutes of downtown, MARTA, Atlanta sports attractions, entertainment, shopping, hospitals and schools!! The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with large windows allowing for some great natural light! The living room leads to the open, galley style kitchen, which has been renovated with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Leave your vacuum cleaner behind, because this home has NO CARPET anywhere!!!! The beautiful, modern, grey floors have been installed throughout this entire home!! Stay secure with a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Don't hesitate...contact us today!!!

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go SUPER FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE4974911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have any available units?
1446 Macklone Street NE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Macklone Street NE have?
Some of 1446 Macklone Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Macklone Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Macklone Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Macklone Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Macklone Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE offer parking?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have a pool?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1446 Macklone Street NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity