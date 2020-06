Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Rare Find 3 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhome in Carlyle Heights community across from Piedmont Park and walking distance to all the restaurants and shops in the Ansley Mall area! Recently updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, Gas Cooking, Hardwood Floors, New Carpet and Paint. Huge private back patio perfect for any time of year. Front Patio, Covered Balcony as well off large master suite. Do Not Miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Property is also available for sale.