1443 Willow Trail Southwest

Adorable four-sided brick ranch home includes a rocking chair front porch, gorgeous hardwood flooring, an updated kitchen that opens to spacious family and dining rooms. With lots of natural light this home is an all inviting space to make your own. Enjoy the outside patio and sizable fenced yard for exterior living and relaxation. Conveniently located within walking distance to Marta, shopping and dining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



