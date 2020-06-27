All apartments in Atlanta
1437 Wessyngton Road Northeast
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:59 PM

1437 Wessyngton Road Northeast

1437 Wessyngton Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Wessyngton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION: Morningside - Virginia Highlands
CURRENTLY TENANT-OCCUPIED - WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING WEEK OF JULY 8
JOIN OUR WAITLIST TO SEE IT!

Spacious 3 bedroom home in sought after Morningside-Virginia Highland neighborhood.

-- Three private bedrooms
-- Kitchen with adjoining great room
-- Hard wood floors
-- Wooded, private yard
-- Double level deck
-- Screened porch
-- Wet bar
-- Walk to Virginia Highlands, Morningside Elementary, Elons, and more

This home is currently occupied and available by appointment only until the tenants move at the end of June, 2018.

Pet friendly with some restrictions.

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available 7/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

