1437 Wessyngton Road Northeast

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION: Morningside - Virginia Highlands

CURRENTLY TENANT-OCCUPIED - WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING WEEK OF JULY 8

JOIN OUR WAITLIST TO SEE IT!



Spacious 3 bedroom home in sought after Morningside-Virginia Highland neighborhood.



-- Three private bedrooms

-- Kitchen with adjoining great room

-- Hard wood floors

-- Wooded, private yard

-- Double level deck

-- Screened porch

-- Wet bar

-- Walk to Virginia Highlands, Morningside Elementary, Elons, and more



This home is currently occupied and available by appointment only until the tenants move at the end of June, 2018.



Pet friendly with some restrictions.



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available 7/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.