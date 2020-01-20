All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 142 Little Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
142 Little Street SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

142 Little Street SE

142 Little Street Southeast · (877) 462-9110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Summerhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

142 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 142 Little Street SE · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
alarm system
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Off Street Parking with Back Open to Park - OPEN HOUSE (Candice):
Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 7:00 - 7:45 pm
Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 1:30 - 2:15 pm
Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 1:30 - 2:15 pm

Beautiful home in Summerhill Grant Park area. Professionally managed with online payment and remotely accessible alarm system. Two balconies. Back yard of home opens onto back side street. Local park on the same block includes running track and open play field (e.g. soccer). Great floor plan for young professional roommates or family. www.trustedhomes for showing times and to submit an application. No Section 8 accepted. Will go fast! Act quickly!

(RLNE3213194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Little Street SE have any available units?
142 Little Street SE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Little Street SE have?
Some of 142 Little Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Little Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
142 Little Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Little Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Little Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 142 Little Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 142 Little Street SE does offer parking.
Does 142 Little Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Little Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Little Street SE have a pool?
No, 142 Little Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 142 Little Street SE have accessible units?
No, 142 Little Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Little Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Little Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 142 Little Street SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity