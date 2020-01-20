142 Little Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking alarm system

Off Street Parking with Back Open to Park - OPEN HOUSE (Candice):

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 7:00 - 7:45 pm

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 1:30 - 2:15 pm

Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 1:30 - 2:15 pm



Beautiful home in Summerhill Grant Park area. Professionally managed with online payment and remotely accessible alarm system. Two balconies. Back yard of home opens onto back side street. Local park on the same block includes running track and open play field (e.g. soccer). Great floor plan for young professional roommates or family. www.trustedhomes for showing times and to submit an application. No Section 8 accepted. Will go fast! Act quickly!



