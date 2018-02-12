All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:47 AM

1417 Newton Avenue SE

1417 Newton Avenue Southeast · (770) 500-7386
Location

1417 Newton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This perfectly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow in the heart of East Atlanta Village is busting with unique features such as: Off street parking, an outdoor entertainment area complete with patio, raised garden beds and shed, an ample amount of natural light, an additional closed in office/patio space, high end kitchen appliances and a HUGE walk-in master closet. This home is in walking distance to all of the entertainment options that EAV has to offer. In-town living at its finest! Contact us for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have any available units?
1417 Newton Avenue SE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have?
Some of 1417 Newton Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Newton Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Newton Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Newton Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Newton Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Newton Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Newton Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1417 Newton Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1417 Newton Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Newton Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Newton Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
