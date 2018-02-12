1417 Newton Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This perfectly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow in the heart of East Atlanta Village is busting with unique features such as: Off street parking, an outdoor entertainment area complete with patio, raised garden beds and shed, an ample amount of natural light, an additional closed in office/patio space, high end kitchen appliances and a HUGE walk-in master closet. This home is in walking distance to all of the entertainment options that EAV has to offer. In-town living at its finest! Contact us for a tour!