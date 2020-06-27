All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1398 Westboro Drive SW

1398 Westboro Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Westboro Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3bd/2ba Ranch Bungalow....MOVE-IN READY!!!! JANUARY MOVE-IN!!!! Call TODAY! - ****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***BRAND NEW LISTING!!! SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for January Move-in!!! In the HEART of Atlanta!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....Must see to appreciate!!!****

3br/2ba With a living room, dining room and BONUS room. The kitchen is very open with a view to the dining area. The bedrooms are a nice size and the bathrooms have brand new custom cabinets. The home has Brand new beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to Schools, downtown Atlanta, Grocery Shopping, Marta bus line, the Airport and Major Highways.

Don't hesitate...contact us TODAY!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE4453546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have any available units?
1398 Westboro Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have?
Some of 1398 Westboro Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Westboro Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Westboro Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Westboro Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1398 Westboro Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1398 Westboro Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Westboro Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1398 Westboro Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1398 Westboro Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Westboro Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1398 Westboro Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
