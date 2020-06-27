1398 Westboro Drive SW

Amenities

Lovely 3bd/2ba Ranch Bungalow....MOVE-IN READY!!!! JANUARY MOVE-IN!!!! Call TODAY! - ****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***BRAND NEW LISTING!!! SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for January Move-in!!! In the HEART of Atlanta!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....Must see to appreciate!!!****



3br/2ba With a living room, dining room and BONUS room. The kitchen is very open with a view to the dining area. The bedrooms are a nice size and the bathrooms have brand new custom cabinets. The home has Brand new beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to Schools, downtown Atlanta, Grocery Shopping, Marta bus line, the Airport and Major Highways.



Don't hesitate...contact us TODAY!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



(RLNE4453546)