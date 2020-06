Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Property Amenities

Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage! - Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage with Front Porch, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, and New HVAC System. Close to Shopping Center, Interstate, and Downtown Atlanta. This Home Is A Must See And Will Not Last Long! We Do Not Advertise On Craigslist. Sorry No Pets! Schools: Towns ES, Harper-Archer MS, Douglass HS



No Pets Allowed



