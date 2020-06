Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Duplex for rent in East Point - Home is located on a quiet street just minutes to Ft. McPherson Station. Includes: hardwood floors, new appliances, fresh paint, a stones throw to the Marta line and best of all situation near shopping & interstates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4065920)