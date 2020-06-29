1354 Beecher St Unit B

Amenities
Newly Renovated Historic West End 1 Bedroom - Newly renovated Historic West End Duplex (Unit B is a spacious 1-bedroom/1-bath) Both units include hardwood floors, updated kitchen including new cabinets as well as new stainless-steel appliances & stainless farmhouse-style sink, updated bath with new tile in tub/shower & new vanity, new washer & dryer included, new windows, interior lighting and paint throughout. HVAC also all new. Easy access to I-20 & West End MARTA station, convenient to shopping, near Outdoor Activity Center with 26-acre urban preserve with trails, interpretive hikes, a ropes course & a nature-themed playground.
(RLNE5431351)