All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1354 Beecher St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1354 Beecher St Unit B
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1354 Beecher St Unit B

1354 Beecher Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1354 Beecher Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Newly Renovated Historic West End 1 Bedroom - Newly renovated Historic West End Duplex (Unit B is a spacious 1-bedroom/1-bath) Both units include hardwood floors, updated kitchen including new cabinets as well as new stainless-steel appliances & stainless farmhouse-style sink, updated bath with new tile in tub/shower & new vanity, new washer & dryer included, new windows, interior lighting and paint throughout. HVAC also all new. Easy access to I-20 & West End MARTA station, convenient to shopping, near Outdoor Activity Center with 26-acre urban preserve with trails, interpretive hikes, a ropes course & a nature-themed playground.

(RLNE5431351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have any available units?
1354 Beecher St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have?
Some of 1354 Beecher St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Beecher St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Beecher St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Beecher St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1354 Beecher St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1354 Beecher St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 Beecher St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1354 Beecher St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1354 Beecher St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Beecher St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Beecher St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus