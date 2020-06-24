Amenities
Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the heart of Atlanta.. 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths. 1120 Sq/ft home in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family!
Housing vouchers are not accepted.
Schools in Neighborhood:
School of Health Science and Research at Carver High
Sylvan Middle
Venentian Elementary
Terms:
Lease Term: 12
Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.
Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check may apply.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 months flexible with renewing options.
To be placed on a viewing schedule please contact Luvanex Rentals.
Office Line: 704-313-9157 or call or text Ruth 404-519-7311.
Address: 1346 Westmont Rd SW Atlanta,GA 30311
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3801061)