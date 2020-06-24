Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the heart of Atlanta.. 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths. 1120 Sq/ft home in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family!



Housing vouchers are not accepted.



Schools in Neighborhood:

School of Health Science and Research at Carver High

Sylvan Middle

Venentian Elementary



Terms:

Lease Term: 12



Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.

Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)



Background/Eviction check may apply.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult

Lease period: 12 months flexible with renewing options.



To be placed on a viewing schedule please contact Luvanex Rentals.

Office Line: 704-313-9157 or call or text Ruth 404-519-7311.



Address: 1346 Westmont Rd SW Atlanta,GA 30311

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3801061)