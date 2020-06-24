All apartments in Atlanta
1346 Westmont Rd SW

1346 Westmont Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Westmont Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the heart of Atlanta.. 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths. 1120 Sq/ft home in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family!

Housing vouchers are not accepted.

Schools in Neighborhood:
School of Health Science and Research at Carver High
Sylvan Middle
Venentian Elementary

Terms:
Lease Term: 12

Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.
Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check may apply.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 months flexible with renewing options.

To be placed on a viewing schedule please contact Luvanex Rentals.
Office Line: 704-313-9157 or call or text Ruth 404-519-7311.

Address: 1346 Westmont Rd SW Atlanta,GA 30311
.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3801061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have any available units?
1346 Westmont Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have?
Some of 1346 Westmont Rd SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Westmont Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Westmont Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Westmont Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Westmont Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Westmont Rd SW offers parking.
Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Westmont Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have a pool?
No, 1346 Westmont Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 1346 Westmont Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Westmont Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Westmont Rd SW has units with dishwashers.

