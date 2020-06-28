1332 Grant St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gardener's Delight - Historic 1920s Bungalow - Renovated - This fully renovated historic home has so much....



OFF STREET parking for THREE+

Authentic 1920s bungalow.



BIG living room and Dining room



AND there is a 600SF partially finished basement perfect for workshop



BIG Nice FRONT PORCH that looks out over your Plum trees, blue berries, mint, sage, rosemary.



The neighborhood Little Free Library is here, too.

Be sure to visit

http://www.ChosewoodNEXT.com

to see all the features of the neighborhood.



If you are looking for the same-old same-old, this is not for you. This is a home and neighborhood full of character and characters. It is not your parents' subdivision.



Edible Neighborhood - You are at the center of the first Edible Neighborhood. www.EdibleNeighborhood.com



We know that if the location does not work for you, then there is no feature of the house that will make it work for you. So, Before arranging a visit to the homes we ask that you take a drive through the neighborhood.



OUR HOMES ARE OCCUPIED. To protected the quiet enjoyment by our clients, DO NOT try to see the interior before arranging for an appointment with our realtor colleague, Brian. We take our client's privacy and security very seriously.



When you go to visit the neighborhood, please be sure to go to the end of Nolan St. There is a wonderful city park there that the neighborhood is in the process of expanding and improving.



Thanks. I hope you like the area. We look forward to hearing from you.



HUB Zone.

LGBT Friendly



(RLNE2363299)