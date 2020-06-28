All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1332 Grant St

1332 Grant Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Grant Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gardener's Delight - Historic 1920s Bungalow - Renovated - This fully renovated historic home has so much....

OFF STREET parking for THREE+
Authentic 1920s bungalow.

BIG living room and Dining room

AND there is a 600SF partially finished basement perfect for workshop

BIG Nice FRONT PORCH that looks out over your Plum trees, blue berries, mint, sage, rosemary.

The neighborhood Little Free Library is here, too.
Be sure to visit
http://www.ChosewoodNEXT.com
to see all the features of the neighborhood.

If you are looking for the same-old same-old, this is not for you. This is a home and neighborhood full of character and characters. It is not your parents' subdivision.

Edible Neighborhood - You are at the center of the first Edible Neighborhood. www.EdibleNeighborhood.com

We know that if the location does not work for you, then there is no feature of the house that will make it work for you. So, Before arranging a visit to the homes we ask that you take a drive through the neighborhood.

OUR HOMES ARE OCCUPIED. To protected the quiet enjoyment by our clients, DO NOT try to see the interior before arranging for an appointment with our realtor colleague, Brian. We take our client's privacy and security very seriously.

When you go to visit the neighborhood, please be sure to go to the end of Nolan St. There is a wonderful city park there that the neighborhood is in the process of expanding and improving.

Thanks. I hope you like the area. We look forward to hearing from you.

HUB Zone.
LGBT Friendly

(RLNE2363299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Grant St have any available units?
1332 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Grant St have?
Some of 1332 Grant St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1332 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Grant St offers parking.
Does 1332 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Grant St have a pool?
No, 1332 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 1332 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
