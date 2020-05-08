All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:46 PM

1319 McGill Park Ave

1319 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome location close to everything! Spacious 2BD/2BA condo w/open living area. Liv rm w/fireplace, kit w/brkfst bar, granite counters & stainless appliances, sep din rm. Two bedroom suites w/walk-in closets, dbl vanity and sep tub & shower in master. Fresh new paint, hardwoods, new carpet in bedrooms, washer/dryer included, huge patio, outside storage, gated community w/ample parking, lush landscape, swimming pool & more. Ground floor unit! Just 2 minutes to 75/85 & Dwntn, close to Midtown, Ponce City Market & Marta. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 McGill Park Ave have any available units?
1319 McGill Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 McGill Park Ave have?
Some of 1319 McGill Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 McGill Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1319 McGill Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 McGill Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1319 McGill Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1319 McGill Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1319 McGill Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1319 McGill Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 McGill Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 McGill Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1319 McGill Park Ave has a pool.
Does 1319 McGill Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1319 McGill Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 McGill Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 McGill Park Ave has units with dishwashers.

