1319 McGill Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome location close to everything! Spacious 2BD/2BA condo w/open living area. Liv rm w/fireplace, kit w/brkfst bar, granite counters & stainless appliances, sep din rm. Two bedroom suites w/walk-in closets, dbl vanity and sep tub & shower in master. Fresh new paint, hardwoods, new carpet in bedrooms, washer/dryer included, huge patio, outside storage, gated community w/ample parking, lush landscape, swimming pool & more. Ground floor unit! Just 2 minutes to 75/85 & Dwntn, close to Midtown, Ponce City Market & Marta. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is a must see!