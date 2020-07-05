All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1313 Benteen Park Drive SE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1313 Benteen Park Drive SE

1313 Benteen Park Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1313 Benteen Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Benteen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c73675e0ac ---- Beautiful Craftsman Smart Home Home in East Atlanta Park with inviting front porch. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace in the family room, kitchen with stainless and granite, and many architectural details.Large master suite with spacious bedroom and oversized bath retreat with soaking tub and separate shower. Wonderful private deck overlooking low maintenance yard. 2 Car Garage. Great location close to East Atlanta Village and 10 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month&rsquo;s rental amount Pets: Weight Limit 50 pounds - Dogs and Cats Only - 2 pets Max Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Utilities Parking:2 Car Garage No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have any available units?
1313 Benteen Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have?
Some of 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Benteen Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Benteen Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus