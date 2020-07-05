1313 Benteen Park Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c73675e0ac ---- Beautiful Craftsman Smart Home Home in East Atlanta Park with inviting front porch. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace in the family room, kitchen with stainless and granite, and many architectural details.Large master suite with spacious bedroom and oversized bath retreat with soaking tub and separate shower. Wonderful private deck overlooking low maintenance yard. 2 Car Garage. Great location close to East Atlanta Village and 10 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: Weight Limit 50 pounds - Dogs and Cats Only - 2 pets Max Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Utilities Parking:2 Car Garage No Vouchers