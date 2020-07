Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable East Atlanta cottage walking distance to the Village. Ideal for roommates with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with French doors to fully fenced yard with two outbuildings for storage. Well behaved pets welcome with deposit, Home is being updated with new roof, fresh landscaping and interior updates.