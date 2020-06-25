126 Bowen Circle SW

Amenities

Fantastic in-town beltline home in the highly sought after High Point Estates community; one of Atlanta's secret pockets next to the South East Branch Library, Beltline and YMCA. Property will become available for occupancy in mid May. Open floor plan w/separate formal dinning room; hardwood floors throughout main, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer,speaker system in ceilings, jetted garden tub with separate shower, upgraded light fixtures & more. Community park with pond. Minutes from downtown & airport. Section 8 NOT accepted.