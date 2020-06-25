All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

126 Bowen Circle SW

126 Bowen Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

126 Bowen Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
High Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Fantastic in-town beltline home in the highly sought after High Point Estates community; one of Atlanta's secret pockets next to the South East Branch Library, Beltline and YMCA. Property will become available for occupancy in mid May. Open floor plan w/separate formal dinning room; hardwood floors throughout main, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer,speaker system in ceilings, jetted garden tub with separate shower, upgraded light fixtures & more. Community park with pond. Minutes from downtown & airport. Section 8 NOT accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

