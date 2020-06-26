125 Wyman St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AtlantaHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Tastefully renovated 3br/2ba home! True master suite plus two other Bedrooms, new kitchen w/ granite and stainless appliances, large deck and fenced yard, gorgeous hardwood floors and other craftsman details inside and out.



Schools:Elem:ToomerMiddle:Dekalb - OtherHigh:GradyPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAtlantaHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5249588)