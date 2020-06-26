All apartments in Atlanta
125 Wyman St
125 Wyman St

125 Wyman Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

125 Wyman Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AtlantaHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Tastefully renovated 3br/2ba home! True master suite plus two other Bedrooms, new kitchen w/ granite and stainless appliances, large deck and fenced yard, gorgeous hardwood floors and other craftsman details inside and out.

Schools:Elem:ToomerMiddle:Dekalb - OtherHigh:GradyPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for anAtlantaHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5249588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

