1245 Caroline St. Unit 219

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Caroline St. Lofts - RARE OPPORTUNITY - RARELY VACANT - FANTASTIC LOFT IN EDGEWOOD SHOPPING CENTER! WALKOUT YOUR DOOR TO SHOP, DINE, ETC. MIDDLE OF IT ALL! SOARING CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINET SPACE, UPPER-LEVEL MASTER SUITE. LIGHT AND BRIGHT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED EVEN WASHER/DRYER. RENT INCLUDES WATER. PRIVATE PARKING. SECURE ENTRY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY $60 APP FEE SEC DEP EQUAL TO ONE MONTH RENT, 12 MONTH LEASE



***THIS HOME IS PROFESSIONAL MANAGED BY JILOT REAL ESTATE****



(RLNE5680947)