Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming, Morningside tudor with large, fully fenced backyard on quiet Morningside street. Great roommate floorplan with two suites and a sunroom/office. Ample storage in basement, attic, and outdoor storage. Wonderful location right at Nature Preserve, the Morningside shops and restaurants, and Morningside Elementary. Also very convenient to Emory, CDC. Fresh paint throughout. Landscaping maintenance included. Washer/dryer included.