Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1230 New Britain Drive SW

1230 New Britain Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 New Britain Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Midwest Cascade

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
5 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home in Prestigeous Midwest Cascade Neighborhood - You will find upgrades galore in this beautiful entertainer's dream located in the Midwest Cascade Neighborhood of Atlanta! No expense was spared in upgrades and finishes. The home features a gourmet kitchen, great room, 3 electric fireplaces, separate formal dining room and a master on the main. Spacious secondary bedrooms include an additional master upstairs with a spa bath complete with jet tub and it's own sitting room which would make a great dressing room with french doors leading to the Juliet balcony. An abundance of storage is common throughout and you will absolutely fall in love with the fully finished basement with surround sound. It has a upscale bar with wine cooler, large living area, bedroom and a home theater. Perfect man cave, teen or inlaw suite with private entrance through the attached back sunroom. The main living area also opens to a large deck. Give us a call to schedule your showing today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have any available units?
1230 New Britain Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have?
Some of 1230 New Britain Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 New Britain Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1230 New Britain Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 New Britain Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1230 New Britain Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1230 New Britain Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 New Britain Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 1230 New Britain Drive SW has a pool.
Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1230 New Britain Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 New Britain Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 New Britain Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
