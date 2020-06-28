1230 New Britain Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

5 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home in Prestigeous Midwest Cascade Neighborhood - You will find upgrades galore in this beautiful entertainer's dream located in the Midwest Cascade Neighborhood of Atlanta! No expense was spared in upgrades and finishes. The home features a gourmet kitchen, great room, 3 electric fireplaces, separate formal dining room and a master on the main. Spacious secondary bedrooms include an additional master upstairs with a spa bath complete with jet tub and it's own sitting room which would make a great dressing room with french doors leading to the Juliet balcony. An abundance of storage is common throughout and you will absolutely fall in love with the fully finished basement with surround sound. It has a upscale bar with wine cooler, large living area, bedroom and a home theater. Perfect man cave, teen or inlaw suite with private entrance through the attached back sunroom. The main living area also opens to a large deck. Give us a call to schedule your showing today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153754)