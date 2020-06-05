1217 Liberty Parkway NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Located in a pristine gated community with a quick and easy commute to Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Cobb County this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit features a living room with balcony, kitchen which is equipped with granite counters, island, stainless appliances and a dining area which opens to a large private deck. Upstairs the master suite and guest suite are spacious and both feature en suite bathrooms. The lower level features a bedroom and full bathroom, also a 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this amazing home.