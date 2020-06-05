All apartments in Atlanta
1217 Liberty Parkway NW
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

1217 Liberty Parkway NW

1217 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Located in a pristine gated community with a quick and easy commute to Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Cobb County this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit features a living room with balcony, kitchen which is equipped with granite counters, island, stainless appliances and a dining area which opens to a large private deck. Upstairs the master suite and guest suite are spacious and both feature en suite bathrooms. The lower level features a bedroom and full bathroom, also a 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this amazing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have any available units?
1217 Liberty Parkway NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have?
Some of 1217 Liberty Parkway NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Liberty Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Liberty Parkway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Liberty Parkway NW pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW offers parking.
Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have a pool?
No, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Liberty Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Liberty Parkway NW does not have units with dishwashers.
