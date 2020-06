Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room elevator gym pool

Fully furnished studio loft flooded with light in a hot spot between O4W and Midtown. Amazing views of the Downtown skyline. This unit is a studio with a semi private bedroom full bath, walk in closet with laundry and storage combined in one space. Community spaces include pool, fitness center and conference room. It's a fun place to call home. So convenient to Centennial Park, Downtown and the airport. Unit possibly could be rented without furniture - call for details.