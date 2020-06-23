117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Newly Renovated 5 Bed 5 1/2 Bath Ideal for College Students! - Pre-Register for a pre-showing between the hours of 8a - 8p!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing: https://secure.rently.com/properties/762745



Brand new total renovation! Hardwood floors throughout the home. Each bedroom has attached bathroom. There is a laundry room and 1/2 bath on main floor. Easy access to Georgia Tech, Georgia State, and HBCU campuses. 1 block from the Ashby St. Marta station. Less than a mile to Mercedes Benz Stadium and GWCC. Minimum group of 3 people for $500 per bedroom!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 117 Joesph E Lowery Blvd. is currently being rented for $1500/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



(RLNE4544837)