Location

117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 5 Bed 5 1/2 Bath Ideal for College Students! - Pre-Register for a pre-showing between the hours of 8a - 8p!
Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing: https://secure.rently.com/properties/762745

Brand new total renovation! Hardwood floors throughout the home. Each bedroom has attached bathroom. There is a laundry room and 1/2 bath on main floor. Easy access to Georgia Tech, Georgia State, and HBCU campuses. 1 block from the Ashby St. Marta station. Less than a mile to Mercedes Benz Stadium and GWCC. Minimum group of 3 people for $500 per bedroom!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 117 Joesph E Lowery Blvd. is currently being rented for $1500/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE4544837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have any available units?
117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have?
Some of 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW is pet friendly.
Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW offer parking?
No, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW does not offer parking.
Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
