Atlanta, GA
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:00 AM
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have any available units?
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Greenwich Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
