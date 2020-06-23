All apartments in Atlanta
1161 Sheridan Road NE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

1161 Sheridan Road NE

1161 Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Sheridan Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Stunning Furnished Three Upper Level Bedrooms w/Oversize Master Suite w/Sitting Area /Fire Place, Walk-In Closet and Master Bath with separate Tub/Walk-In Shower and Dual Vanities. Main Level features hardwoods w/Grand Piano, Separating Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen overlooking Breakfast Nook and Living Area w/Fire Place. This spacious home is designed for entertaining and MORE with Full Finished Lower Level w/Fire Place, Media Room w/WET BAR and Office.
This furnished lease includes washer and dryer, utilities plus cable TV and WiFi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have any available units?
1161 Sheridan Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have?
Some of 1161 Sheridan Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Sheridan Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Sheridan Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Sheridan Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Sheridan Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Sheridan Road NE offers parking.
Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Sheridan Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have a pool?
No, 1161 Sheridan Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1161 Sheridan Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Sheridan Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Sheridan Road NE has units with dishwashers.
