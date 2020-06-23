1161 Sheridan Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Stunning Furnished Three Upper Level Bedrooms w/Oversize Master Suite w/Sitting Area /Fire Place, Walk-In Closet and Master Bath with separate Tub/Walk-In Shower and Dual Vanities. Main Level features hardwoods w/Grand Piano, Separating Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen overlooking Breakfast Nook and Living Area w/Fire Place. This spacious home is designed for entertaining and MORE with Full Finished Lower Level w/Fire Place, Media Room w/WET BAR and Office.

This furnished lease includes washer and dryer, utilities plus cable TV and WiFi.