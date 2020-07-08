All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

1155 Avondale Avenue SE

1155 Avondale Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Avondale Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful, spacious two-bedroom bungalow has an open floor plan, brilliant hardwood floors and kitchen overlooking the living room. The bright kitchen has stunning granite counters, stainless appliances & ample custom cabinets. The bathrooms include custom tile, jetted bathtub and a two-person shower. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the front porch or, for a bit more privacy, in the fenced backyard. Close to The Beltline, Grant Park, Glenwood Park & Ormewood Park. Just minutes from I20, I75/I85 & Downtown. A true neighborhood GEM! Private showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have any available units?
1155 Avondale Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have?
Some of 1155 Avondale Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Avondale Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Avondale Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Avondale Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Avondale Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Avondale Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

