1155 Avondale Avenue SE

This beautiful, spacious two-bedroom bungalow has an open floor plan, brilliant hardwood floors and kitchen overlooking the living room. The bright kitchen has stunning granite counters, stainless appliances & ample custom cabinets. The bathrooms include custom tile, jetted bathtub and a two-person shower. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the front porch or, for a bit more privacy, in the fenced backyard. Close to The Beltline, Grant Park, Glenwood Park & Ormewood Park. Just minutes from I20, I75/I85 & Downtown. A true neighborhood GEM! Private showings available.