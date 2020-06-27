1150 Windsor St SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Downtown Location! Come and check out this fresh and modern redo! We updated this 1940's ranch style home with special care. Our adorable 3BD/2BTH house features brand new floors through the entire home. WD Hookups. Good Sized Deck & A Fenced Yard. This is going to go fast so come see it now!



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.