Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

1150 Windsor St SW

1150 Windsor Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Windsor Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Downtown Location! Come and check out this fresh and modern redo! We updated this 1940's ranch style home with special care. Our adorable 3BD/2BTH house features brand new floors through the entire home. WD Hookups. Good Sized Deck & A Fenced Yard. This is going to go fast so come see it now!

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Windsor St SW have any available units?
1150 Windsor St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1150 Windsor St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Windsor St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Windsor St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Windsor St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW offer parking?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW have a pool?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW have accessible units?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Windsor St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Windsor St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
