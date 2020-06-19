115 Peyton Road SW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym fireplace extra storage

This home has so much character. With not one, not two, but THREE ovens, this is a chef's dream. This 4 side brick ranch features a private/fenced back yard with hardwood floors throughout. The home is equipped with smart features such as a smart thermostat and security system easily accessible from your phone. This ranch also includes a basement great for an in home gym or additional storage. Schedule your appointments today! (Future tenant must make 3x rent and pass credit/background check) WE CANNOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS