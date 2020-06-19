All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 115 Peyton Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
115 Peyton Road SW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

115 Peyton Road SW

115 Peyton Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Peyton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Harland Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This home has so much character. With not one, not two, but THREE ovens, this is a chef's dream. This 4 side brick ranch features a private/fenced back yard with hardwood floors throughout. The home is equipped with smart features such as a smart thermostat and security system easily accessible from your phone. This ranch also includes a basement great for an in home gym or additional storage. Schedule your appointments today! (Future tenant must make 3x rent and pass credit/background check) WE CANNOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Peyton Road SW have any available units?
115 Peyton Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Peyton Road SW have?
Some of 115 Peyton Road SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Peyton Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
115 Peyton Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Peyton Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 115 Peyton Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 115 Peyton Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 115 Peyton Road SW offers parking.
Does 115 Peyton Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Peyton Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Peyton Road SW have a pool?
No, 115 Peyton Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 115 Peyton Road SW have accessible units?
No, 115 Peyton Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Peyton Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Peyton Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus