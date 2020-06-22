1149 Rambler Cross

Amenities
Beautiful new construction in the sought after community of the Swift. Home has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two over sized en suite bedrooms, and hardwood floors through out. Basement level has a media room with it's own bathroom ( could be a 3rd bedroom ) The Swift is a new Grant Park community and includes a "social lawn" green space, stone amphitheater seating, community garden, fire pit and future entrance to the Beltline.expansion. Address not in GPS, Use 1145 Avondale, 30312 instead.