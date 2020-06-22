1149 Rambler Cross

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden fire pit parking garage media room new construction

Beautiful new construction in the sought after community of the Swift. Home has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two over sized en suite bedrooms, and hardwood floors through out. Basement level has a media room with it's own bathroom ( could be a 3rd bedroom ) The Swift is a new Grant Park community and includes a "social lawn" green space, stone amphitheater seating, community garden, fire pit and future entrance to the Beltline.expansion. Address not in GPS, Use 1145 Avondale, 30312 instead.