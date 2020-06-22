All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1149 Rambler Cross

1149 Rambler Cross · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful new construction in the sought after community of the Swift. Home has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two over sized en suite bedrooms, and hardwood floors through out. Basement level has a media room with it's own bathroom ( could be a 3rd bedroom ) The Swift is a new Grant Park community and includes a "social lawn" green space, stone amphitheater seating, community garden, fire pit and future entrance to the Beltline.expansion. Address not in GPS, Use 1145 Avondale, 30312 instead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Rambler Cross have any available units?
1149 Rambler Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Rambler Cross have?
Some of 1149 Rambler Cross's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Rambler Cross currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Rambler Cross isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Rambler Cross pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Rambler Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1149 Rambler Cross offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Rambler Cross does offer parking.
Does 1149 Rambler Cross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Rambler Cross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Rambler Cross have a pool?
No, 1149 Rambler Cross does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Rambler Cross have accessible units?
No, 1149 Rambler Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Rambler Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Rambler Cross has units with dishwashers.
