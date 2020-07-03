Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1148 McDaniel Street Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1148 McDaniel Street Southwest
1148 Mcdaniel Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1148 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home close to downtown, everything is brand new, stunning kitchen and bathroom! next to the pittsburgh yard less than a block away.
For any one with a vision can view property now
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have any available units?
1148 McDaniel Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1148 McDaniel Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1148 McDaniel Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus