1138 Delaware Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with another bonus room that could be used as an office or library. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, newly upgraded lighting, ceiling fans in each bedroom, open kitchen with island, ample storage throughout the home. Come see this beauty and make it your home.



This property is available for self-showing with Rently. Please visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to see more information about out rental criteria. Schedule your showing at www.rently.com

