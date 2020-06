Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic rental available in Morningside on one of the best streets in the neighborhood. Short distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. Home is in immaculate condition with lots of storage and room to spread out. Gorgeous kitchen, family room, sun room, oversized master with huge walk in closet and a two-car garage. Perfect for your client who is renovating in the community or here in Atlanta for a short period of time. Can accommodate furniture rental if necessary.