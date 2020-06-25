1118 Lawton Place, NW

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Ideal West End location offers 1400 square feet of living space in an Open Floor plan:

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Baths



The home offers central heating and cooling.

Off street parking and Washer Dryer hook-ups.



1118 Lawton Place SW Atlanta GA 30310 is ideally located minutes from Shopping, Dining, the Beltline and more. Located in Curbed.com's best neighborhood.



To qualify for this home your income must be verifiable through pay stubs in the amount of 3 times the rent or more. If you are self employed, or a 1099 employee or contractor you will need to provide 4 months bank statements and 2 years tax returns. In addition, you cannot have any evictions filed against you in the last 3 years, or open collections from a Property Manager, Landlord, or Utility company.