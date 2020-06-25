All apartments in Atlanta
1118 Lawton Place, NW

1118 Lawton Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Lawton Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Ideal West End location offers 1400 square feet of living space in an Open Floor plan:
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
3 Bedrooms
2 Full Baths

The home offers central heating and cooling.
Off street parking and Washer Dryer hook-ups.

1118 Lawton Place SW Atlanta GA 30310 is ideally located minutes from Shopping, Dining, the Beltline and more. Located in Curbed.com's best neighborhood.

To qualify for this home your income must be verifiable through pay stubs in the amount of 3 times the rent or more. If you are self employed, or a 1099 employee or contractor you will need to provide 4 months bank statements and 2 years tax returns. In addition, you cannot have any evictions filed against you in the last 3 years, or open collections from a Property Manager, Landlord, or Utility company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have any available units?
1118 Lawton Place, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1118 Lawton Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Lawton Place, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Lawton Place, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW offer parking?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have a pool?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Lawton Place, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Lawton Place, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
