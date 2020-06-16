All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1112 Ponce de Leon Ave

1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · (770) 887-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $3900 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960

Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted. This jewel is the perfect roommate plan or for someone who wants a home office upstairs. The granite exterior and heart of pine floors are just a few of the unique features in this house. Each of the four bedrooms has a private bath with tiled bath/shower units as well as trendy vanities. Two bedrooms are on the first floor. The upstairs bedrooms have sittings areas. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The house has two driveways, one car garage, deck and patio. The washer and dryer hookups are just off the kitchen. $3900 deposit. Pet deposits are an adddtional fee. Call for an appointment 404-569-9189.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125960
Property Id 125960

(RLNE5843583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have any available units?
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have?
Some of 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave does offer parking.
Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have a pool?
No, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1112 Ponce de Leon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity