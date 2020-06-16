1112 Ponce de Leon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960



Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted. This jewel is the perfect roommate plan or for someone who wants a home office upstairs. The granite exterior and heart of pine floors are just a few of the unique features in this house. Each of the four bedrooms has a private bath with tiled bath/shower units as well as trendy vanities. Two bedrooms are on the first floor. The upstairs bedrooms have sittings areas. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The house has two driveways, one car garage, deck and patio. The washer and dryer hookups are just off the kitchen. $3900 deposit. Pet deposits are an adddtional fee. Call for an appointment 404-569-9189.

