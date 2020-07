Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom rental. Close to Downtown $ 375.00 per week



Close to Marta Stop and freeway. Fully furnished apartment is all on ground level. has off street parking. has master with 2 beds and fold out couch in the living room. Former sublet. Kitchen comes fully stocked. Can also be rented for $ 375 per week.