111 NE City View Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful new construction in Old 4th Ward. Close to Midtown offices, Ponce City Market, Beltline, Piedmont Park, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. About one mile from GA Tech campus, about 2 miles from Centennial park, Coke, CNN and other attractions. Gorgeous kitchen with great appliances, hardwood floors and 2 car garage. Come see these outstanding new home. Be the First one to Live and enjoy the new house. Roof top for sit out and fantastic skyline view. Separate Bathroom for each Bedroom. Agent / Owner