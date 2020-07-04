All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 AM

111 NE City View Ct

111 City View Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

111 City View Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction in Old 4th Ward. Close to Midtown offices, Ponce City Market, Beltline, Piedmont Park, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. About one mile from GA Tech campus, about 2 miles from Centennial park, Coke, CNN and other attractions. Gorgeous kitchen with great appliances, hardwood floors and 2 car garage. Come see these outstanding new home. Be the First one to Live and enjoy the new house. Roof top for sit out and fantastic skyline view. Separate Bathroom for each Bedroom. Agent / Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 NE City View Ct have any available units?
111 NE City View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 NE City View Ct have?
Some of 111 NE City View Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 NE City View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
111 NE City View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 NE City View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 111 NE City View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 111 NE City View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 111 NE City View Ct offers parking.
Does 111 NE City View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 NE City View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 NE City View Ct have a pool?
No, 111 NE City View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 111 NE City View Ct have accessible units?
No, 111 NE City View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 111 NE City View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 NE City View Ct has units with dishwashers.

