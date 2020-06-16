1102 SW Cascade Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming bungalow in heart of Cascade located across from John A. White Golf Course. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has rich mahogny stained cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops and SS appliances. Hardwood floors in all rooms including owners retreat. Private owner's suite is upstairs w/ full bath. Home offers an abundance of light. There's a quiet enclosed porch off of the living room that can be used as laundry room, study, or office with private entry. New roof and owners recently made repairs resulting from prior home inspection. This house is move in ready!