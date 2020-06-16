All apartments in Atlanta
1102 SW Cascade Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

1102 SW Cascade Rd

1102 Cascade Rd SW · (404) 645-8593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1102 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming bungalow in heart of Cascade located across from John A. White Golf Course. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has rich mahogny stained cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops and SS appliances. Hardwood floors in all rooms including owners retreat. Private owner's suite is upstairs w/ full bath. Home offers an abundance of light. There's a quiet enclosed porch off of the living room that can be used as laundry room, study, or office with private entry. New roof and owners recently made repairs resulting from prior home inspection. This house is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have any available units?
1102 SW Cascade Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have?
Some of 1102 SW Cascade Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 SW Cascade Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1102 SW Cascade Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 SW Cascade Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1102 SW Cascade Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd offer parking?
No, 1102 SW Cascade Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 SW Cascade Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have a pool?
No, 1102 SW Cascade Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have accessible units?
No, 1102 SW Cascade Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 SW Cascade Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 SW Cascade Rd has units with dishwashers.
