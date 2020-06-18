1101 JUNIPER Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool guest suite

AVAILABLE NOW! - Fabulous Midtown condo with spectacular views! Comes with an extra storage room on first floor of building plus 2 parking spots! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath on 12th floor!. Roommate Floor Plan, Living/Dining Combo, Tile floor throughout. East Facing Walk-Out Patio (faces Piedmont Park). Entire unit has been freshly painted and the unit is pristine! 24 hour Concierge, Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Fitness Center, Guest Suite,Fenced Dog Park, and Roof-Top Deck! Located 1 Block from Piedmont Park, High Museum, 2 MARTA stations, GaTech, and shops!