1101 JUNIPER Street NE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

1101 JUNIPER Street NE

1101 Juniper Street Northeast · (404) 312-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
AVAILABLE NOW! - Fabulous Midtown condo with spectacular views! Comes with an extra storage room on first floor of building plus 2 parking spots! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath on 12th floor!. Roommate Floor Plan, Living/Dining Combo, Tile floor throughout. East Facing Walk-Out Patio (faces Piedmont Park). Entire unit has been freshly painted and the unit is pristine! 24 hour Concierge, Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Fitness Center, Guest Suite,Fenced Dog Park, and Roof-Top Deck! Located 1 Block from Piedmont Park, High Museum, 2 MARTA stations, GaTech, and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have any available units?
1101 JUNIPER Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have?
Some of 1101 JUNIPER Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 JUNIPER Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 JUNIPER Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 JUNIPER Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE does offer parking.
Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE has a pool.
Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 JUNIPER Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 JUNIPER Street NE has units with dishwashers.
