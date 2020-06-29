11 Saint Claire Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Immaculate Condo located in gated Buckhead community off Lenox Rd. Magnificent open concept floorplan, Living/Dining room with brick gas log fireplace. Renovated kitchen with dark cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and new hardwood flooring. Ready king size master bedroom with french doors to the balcony, double vanity (sink), walk-in closet. Sun filled breakfast area and office. Beautiful Pool and Clubroom in Community. Private access to the nearby park with tennis & playground.