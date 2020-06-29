All apartments in Atlanta
11 Saint Claire Lane NE

11 St Claire Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11 St Claire Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Immaculate Condo located in gated Buckhead community off Lenox Rd. Magnificent open concept floorplan, Living/Dining room with brick gas log fireplace. Renovated kitchen with dark cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and new hardwood flooring. Ready king size master bedroom with french doors to the balcony, double vanity (sink), walk-in closet. Sun filled breakfast area and office. Beautiful Pool and Clubroom in Community. Private access to the nearby park with tennis & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have any available units?
11 Saint Claire Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have?
Some of 11 Saint Claire Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Saint Claire Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
11 Saint Claire Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Saint Claire Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE offer parking?
No, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE has a pool.
Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Saint Claire Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Saint Claire Lane NE has units with dishwashers.

