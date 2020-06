Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Family Home - This spacious home is ready to move in. Brand new flooring throughout. Roommate floor plan w/ 3 BR. A 2nd full BH in the hallway. Finished Basement. Convenient to downtown, GA dome and Centennial Park. On bus line. Available immediately. Requirements: Tenant must do credit application, eviction and background check. Tenant must make 3X amount of rent - and - pay 1st and last month plus security deposit. Pets Negotiable. Sec 8 OK



